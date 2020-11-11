The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,685,000 after acquiring an additional 681,447 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 294,568 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after acquiring an additional 259,374 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150,660 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

TRV stock opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

