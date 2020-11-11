The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 18th

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. BidaskClub lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

