The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €77.30 Price Target for Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24)

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) has been given a €77.30 ($90.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on G24. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 AG (G24.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.32 ($86.26).

Scout24 AG (G24.F) stock opened at €66.30 ($78.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 18.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. Scout24 AG has a fifty-two week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

