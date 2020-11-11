The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,190,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $217.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

