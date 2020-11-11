The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Gap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Gap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Gap from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

Get The Gap alerts:

GPS opened at $23.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Gap has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Gap by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after buying an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 322.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 30.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,876,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,591 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the second quarter worth approximately $37,860,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 32,207.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.