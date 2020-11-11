The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,914,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $691,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,086. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409,192 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,081,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 928,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.