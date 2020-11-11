The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

SCHW stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,175 shares of company stock worth $12,060,942. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

