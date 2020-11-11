Teradyne, Inc. (TER) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 18th

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Teradyne has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,088 shares of company stock worth $15,473,782. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.