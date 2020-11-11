Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEF. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 731,357 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

