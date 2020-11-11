Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $75,414.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,008.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,933 shares of company stock worth $254,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 854,333 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

