Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,125,000 after acquiring an additional 653,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.