Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,474.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.88, for a total value of $2,008,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,663,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,125.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,025.41 and its 200 day moving average is $891.96. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

