Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 72,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 167,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 78,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of -209.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

