Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $492,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after buying an additional 46,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The Timken by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in The Timken by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Timken alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

In other The Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $224,558.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,990.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $71.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.