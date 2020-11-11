Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,793 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 49,961 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

