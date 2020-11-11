Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,170 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $400.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.69 and its 200 day moving average is $398.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.