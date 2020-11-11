Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:MET opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

