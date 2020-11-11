Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Quidel by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Donald Jr. Abney sold 5,610 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $5,494,082. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $197.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

