Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $389,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 200.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 77,930 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Insiders have sold 158,621 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

MSI stock opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average of $147.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

