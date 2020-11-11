Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,772 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 356,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $279.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Cfra raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. 140166 lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

