Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $23,970,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,243.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,279.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,144.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

