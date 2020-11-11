Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $481,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after buying an additional 321,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,607,000 after buying an additional 873,164 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

