Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $466,000 in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $328,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.