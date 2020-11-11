Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $465,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.34.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $556,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.41 and a 200-day moving average of $201.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

