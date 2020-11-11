Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $455,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 85.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

