Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IDEX by 11,323.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,644,000 after acquiring an additional 880,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 108.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after buying an additional 349,253 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 726.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 304,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after buying an additional 267,313 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 5,994.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 228,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after buying an additional 225,203 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,545,000 after buying an additional 223,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,209 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,626. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

IEX stock opened at $195.96 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.52 and a 200 day moving average of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

