Symmetry Partners LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 48.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Coupa Software by 67.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,193,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.75.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $3,360,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,955 shares of company stock worth $49,801,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP opened at $275.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -164.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.