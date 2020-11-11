Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $849,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $909,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $866,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 187.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $6,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $11,899,328.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,784,422.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $243.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.95 and its 200-day moving average is $228.27. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $142.24 and a one year high of $259.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.