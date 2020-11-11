Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $58,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 95.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $73,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,414 shares of company stock worth $3,334,272. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRU opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

