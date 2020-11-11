Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Colfax during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 185,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000.

CFX opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

