SVB Leerink Boosts 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $56.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 130.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ETNB. BidaskClub downgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of ETNB opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $36,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 221,709 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in 89bio by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 89bio by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in 89bio by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

