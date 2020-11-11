SVB Leerink Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.92. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $63.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $71.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $272,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

