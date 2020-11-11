Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Rackspace Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,336 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,137% compared to the average daily volume of 108 put options.

RXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $154,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $165,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $590,000.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

