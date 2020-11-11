Stock Traders Buy High Volume of LiveRamp Put Options (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,711 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,244% compared to the average daily volume of 73 put options.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 27,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,489,738.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,545,934.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 18,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,005,185.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,848.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,119 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after buying an additional 266,094 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. LiveRamp has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $80.07.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

