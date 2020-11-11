Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,656 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,944% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APTS opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $271.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.