Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Brooks Automation Call Options (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,311 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,200% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $422,833.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,536,550.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,331. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $363,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,875,000 after purchasing an additional 182,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.71. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

