Stephen Webster Sells 1,500 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) insider Stephen Webster sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $19,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,929.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.58 million, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 53.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $1,975,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

