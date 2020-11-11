State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.
STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.
Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37.
In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in State Street by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
