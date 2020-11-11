State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in State Street by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

