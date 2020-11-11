SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

