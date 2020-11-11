SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

