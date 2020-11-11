Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Insider Sells $24,587.50 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Francois Lebel sold 7,025 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $24,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Francois Lebel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Francois Lebel sold 5,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $17,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 108,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPPI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

