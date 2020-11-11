Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 294,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 147,225 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

