SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CFO Jack A. Pacheco Sells 3,495 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $728.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SMART Global by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SMART Global by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

