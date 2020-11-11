Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 166.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 72,474 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 217.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 32,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.