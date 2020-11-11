Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 166.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.