Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.89.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.