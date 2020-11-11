Signaturefd LLC Sells 74 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $216,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $185.66 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $216.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.97 and its 200-day moving average is $180.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -128.93, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

