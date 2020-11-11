Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,837 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.41.

