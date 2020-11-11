Signaturefd LLC Sells 223 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 329,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

