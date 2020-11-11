Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 14.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 33,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.