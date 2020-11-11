Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,497,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.37. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $175.67.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

